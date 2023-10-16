Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has brought us a lot of new content, and in the maelstrom that is the arrival of all the new combats and Teraraids of 7 stars, We have seen how a player has set out to defeat Hisui’s Decidueye in a way that no one expected: Using a Magikarp in the 7-star Teraraid of Hisui’s Pokémon. An anecdote that has not remained on deaf ears and that has surprised thousands of players these days. All the details about this interesting meeting compiled in this special article for the Nintendera community:

One of the most incredible anecdotes about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The protagonist of this situation has been the trainer known as Nommable123 in the Scarlet and Purple subreddit. In fact, the video that has shared has become extremely viral in recent times days. And he used Magikarp OHKO to defeat Hisui’s Decidueye in the 7-star Teraraid. You can see it through the following clip:

Magikarp OHKO vs Decidueye the Unrivaled

Magikarp’s base attack stat is usually not sufficient or optimal to defeat the majority of opponents which we can find in Scarlet and Purple. However, if the strategy is planned well and we maximize our potential in combat, we can achieve this OHKO almost perfectly.

Synergy with other teammates has to be perfect. The team in question is made up of Toxtricity, with key moves such as:

Charm Wiggle Squeak

The third member of the team in question was neither more nor less than a Medicham which had the following movements:

Reinforcement Exchange Launch

Community reactions

It is not the first time that the Pokémon community has given us unique moments that could seem almost extraordinary and unrepeatable. Furthermore, everything around Magikarp has always had a connotation of “useless”, often due to the memes and content that fans have created around this Pokémon. The comments have mainly revolved around the ability of community trainers to create strategies of this type.

Although they are very far-fetched at times, they have made us smile more than once. We leave you these recommended articles to keep you up to date with everything currently revolving around Scarlet and Purple:

