We continue to bring you interesting news for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple players. They are related to its DLC, specifically with the news after knowing the latest Pokémon Presents and the announcement of Poltchageist.

We are talking about an error detected in the game. After the launch of update 2.0.1 of the game, players have discovered a new and serious bug introduced by the patch. The error, documented by the dataminer @mattyoukhana_occurs during the final battle of the game’s main story and causes the game to crash at a crucial moment.

To avoid this problem, players should select their Legendary Mount Pokémon moving up from the first Pokémon on the team, instead of down from the fourth, fifth, or sixth Pokémon.

Cause of the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple error

The error occurs in the final battle, and its cause relates to having Koraidon (Scarlet) or Miraidon (Purple) registered in the Pokédex before this battle, which is possible through trades or the use of Pokémon Home. You can see how this error occurs in a video with spoilers for the final battle here.

It is important to note that this bug had not been found in previous versions of the game, so it is presumed that it was introduced in the latest update 2.0.1. This issue is expected to be addressed in the next update scheduled for this month.

