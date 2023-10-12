Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has a wide range of Pokémon to choose from. Thanks to the ninth generation we have been able to witness some strong and unique Pokémon that will make up the list that we will present to you below. Obviously the Pokémon universe is too broad to be able to choose only 10 Pokémon, even if they are only Scarlet and Purple, so we are always willing to listen to any proposal or to your favorite little creatures. Join us again.

Ogerpon

Ogerpon is currently the strongest and most used Pokémon in the Scarlet and Purple tournaments. Her strength, versatility and presence in combat make it an essential to form the best squad in both versions of the game. All Pokémon Scarlet and Purple trainers who are up to date with the game are going after Ogerpon, since having him on the team is practically a guarantee of victory.

Usaluna Crimson Moon

Ursaluna and its Crimson moon form is also one of the most powerful Pokémon in Scarlet and Purple currently. Its brown bear shape stands out for a huge pink shell on its head., and a greater height. This Pokémon does not evolve from any other, it is a unique form. This shape can be seen during a lunar eclipse. The standard version of Ursaluna comes from Ursaring, which in turn comes from Teddiursa. Crimson Moon has become one of the most used Pokémon in the game today.

Miraidon

Miraidon is a legendary Pokémon from electric and dragon type. It is the official face of the Purple edition. It is one of the most powerful Pokémon that we can find in the game. It can take two forms (combat form and driving mode). Also, a curious detail about Miraidon is that it does not have sex, so you cannot differentiate between a female and a male. Creature drift called Ferromandra.

Koraidon

Koraidon, like Miraidon, is the representative Pokémon of the Scarlet edition of the game, and also one of the most powerful. It can also be transformed into a vehicle and offer us great versatility in combat. Koraidon does not have evolution, nor does it come from any other Pokémon. It is speculated that it derives from Reyalado, a creature who was able to divide the earth with the blow of his fists in the past.

Armarouge

It is a fire/psychic type Pokémon and one of the most special in the Game Freak game. Its design is based on that of ancient medieval knights, making it one of the most coveted and attractive Pokémon. Its psychic-type moves are extremely useful in combat. He also has the ability to control the power of fire. Evolves from Charcadet thanks to Auspicious Armor.

Ceruledge

Ceruledge is the dark version of Armarouge to define it in some way. It also derives from Charcadet when we use the cursed armor. His combat style is unique and he is considered very versatile in battle. Its design is also very medieval, and its dark appearance gives it a strong presence in battle. During combat he can wield two large extensions of his body as if they were swords. Ceruledge does not subsequently evolve into any other Pokémon.

Slaking

It is a normal type Pokémon, which was included in the third generation. Slaking is one of the Strongest Pokémon in the game, so if we are looking for a tank capable of withstanding a lot of damage in battle, this is one of the best options you can turn to. It is derived from Vigoroth, which in turn comes from Slakoth. You will have to reach level 36 minimum to evolve to its final form. Its main characteristics lie in resistance and strength.

Dragapult

A dragon/ghost type Pokémon is Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which is one of the dreams of many Pokémon trainers. It is the evolution of Drakloak, who in turn evolves from Dreepy. He has a current capture rate of 45. In the Scarlet version of the game he can become invisible, as can the Dreepy that accompany him. In Purple he has the ability to be extremely fast.

Tyranitar

Another of the most resistant Pokémon that we can currently find. It is a rock/dark type Pokémon. It was introduced in the second generation and is the evolution of Pupitar. Tyranitar can also evolve into Mega-Tyranitar, getting a version of the Pokémon much more powerful in all areas and senses. It has great strength, precision and resistance.

Annihilape

And to close the list of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, we have Annihilape. It is a type Pokémon ghost and fight, introduced in the ninth generation Pokémon. So it is news for millions of players. It is the evolution of Primeape. In the Scarlet version of the game he has a unique fury and power that has been passed around almost like a legend by word of mouth for years. In the Purple version, this Pokémon is classified as aggressive and has tremendous offensive power. The best way to prove it is by daring to capture one, don’t you think?