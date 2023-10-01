Are you playing Pokémon Scarlet and Purple? Surely yes, so here we bring you information about its competitive landscape.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

In this case we are talking about the rules for the following seasons of the competitive game. Has already started the 11th season of ranked battles of the game and these are the details of the singles rules:

It lasts until October 31, 2023 and the ruleset for this season is as follows: Pokémon Restrictions: National Pokédex available. Pokémon Limits: Team of 3 to 6 Pokémon from level 1 to level 100. Then all Pokémon are set to level 50. Your time: 10 minutes Team preview: 90 seconds Turn time: 60 seconds

Regarding the set of doubles ruleshere’s the full breakdown:

Pokémon Restrictions: National Pokédex available. Pokémon Limits: Team of 4 to 6 Pokémon from level 1 to level 100. Then all Pokémon are set to level 50. Your time: 10 minutes Team preview: 90 seconds Turn time: 60 seconds

The 11th series of Ranked Battles allows players to use Pokémon added through the first update, The Turquoise Mask, including Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Home.

To finish, we leave you with some more keys about Regulation E:

Validity period: October 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023. The use of any Pokémon available in the Scarlet and Purple versions is allowed. Inclusion of Pokémon added in the DLC The Turquoise Mask. Ability to use Pokémon transferred through Pokémon Home. Exclusion of restricted legendary Pokémon and unique Pokémon.

Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to the game here.

What do you think? Remember that these Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation, with Spain being the region from which it is inspired. You have our complete coverage of its premiere here.

Fuente.