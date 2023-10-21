There seem to be reports from players! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. More information about this delivery has already been officially offered, focused on errors.

The latest update seems to be causing them. We are talking about patch 2.0.2, which was released to fix major bugs in the game, but some players have reported that it has made the situation worse.

The most recent update, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Patch 2.0.2, had to fix persistent bugs and problems compatibility with Pokémon Home. However, several players report the appearance of new serious errors after the update, such as erratic screen flickering, characters falling across the map, and invisible objects.

These issues are generating criticism towards Gamefreak for what is perceived as lack of quality control and for releasing downloadable content (DLC) before completely fixing the base game. Even though players have experienced bugs in the game since its release, new complaints about issues introduced by patch 2.0.2 are raising concerns. For now, no more updates have been confirmed on the way, so we will stay tuned.

Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente.