If you want to have one of the best Pokémon in the world in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, now you can get it for a very limited time.

The players of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple They are waiting for me to land The Indigo Disc, the second of the DLCs of the ninth generation of the franchise developed by Game Freak. Logically, the first details of the 2024 project, which should be launched on Nintendo Switch 2. However, the Japanese company wants to maintain the constant attention of users, which is why it recently began promotion which gives away 2 of the most coveted items in the game. A play that has been repeated with one of the best Pokémon in the world.

In this way, if you have a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple, you will soon be able to claim one of the best Pokémon in the ninth generation completely free of charge for a very limited time. This is possible thanks to the fact that Game Freak is allowing all players to get their hands on the United States Champion Dragapult. It is a very special Pokémon, since it belonged to the team of the Spanish professional player Alex Gómez Berna, winner of the Master Division of the North American International Championship, as noted on the official Pokémon website. This is what you must do to claim it.

How to get the champion Dragapult for free in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

In order to add this very special Dragapult to your Pokémon Scarlet and Purple team, you will have to wait until celebration of the International Pokémon Championship of Latin America 2024which is celebrated from November 17 to 19, 2023, so you will have to do it during the aforementioned dates. Once the code is released, you will have to follow the usual process:

Update your version of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple to the latest availableAccess the Poké portal within the game menuEnter the section Mysterious giftNow go to the option Redeem codeEnter the code (we will tell you when it is released on November 17)

Regarding Dragapult’s characteristics, its move set is made up of Terablast, Dracoarrows, Back and forth and Phantom Strike. If skill is Pure Bodywhile its nature is Alegre and the teratype available is type Ghost. In relation to the object with which it is equipped, it has a Election Ribbon.

