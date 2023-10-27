Are you playing Pokémon Scarlet and Purple? Surely yes, so you will find this information very interesting. We have a new distribution event officially detailed!

In this case we are talking about a new special distribution event that has these features:

The code will be distributed during the live broadcasts of the Latin America International Championships from November 17 to 19. Allows players to obtain a Dragapult based on the one used by Alex Gomez Berna to win the NAIC in June. Dragapult Attributes: Type: Ghost Nature: Cheerful Item: Choice Ribbon Moves: Terablast, Dracoarrows, Phantom Strike, Back and forth During the Pokémon TCG portion of the event, Pokémon TCG Live players will also receive a code to obtain the special and rare card of Ferropaladin ex of Paradoxical Gap.

We remember them the steps To redeem these gifts in Scarlet and Purple:

Open the main menu on your copy of Scarlet or Purple Select ‘Poképortal’, then ‘Mystery Gift’ Select ‘Get with Code/Password’ and enter the code to claim your gift

