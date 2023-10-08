Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is one of the most played games on Nintendo Switch, despite not having met the expectations of many fans throughout these months. However, that does not prevent coaches from all over the world, look for ways to accelerate the process of growth and progress in the game. And one way to do it is by obtaining coins and enough money in Paldea to be able to afford new bonuses, improvements and an interesting repertoire of objects. In this article we will tell you how you can get rich quick thanks to Sylveon.

The first step, get a Sylveon

First, you’ll need a Sylveon. This step is essential and a quick way for us to get one, is turning into an Eevee, Or we can choose to catch a wild one in the wild, although it may take us a little longer.

First we will have to make sure that Eevee He has a maximum friendship rating with us, after we have gotten one. If it also has a Fairy-type move, then we will be halfway there. If not, we will have to make him learn at least one, this requirement is essential. In addition, we can increase Eevee’s friendship level by organizing picnics or having him on the team and walking with him.

When we have all this done, we can have our Eevee at level 25, and be able to evolve it into Sylveon. Another option is to catch a wild Sylveon in Alfornada or Area 3 of the Western Province from Paldea.

What to do when we have Sylveon in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple?

Once you have your Sylveon, the first thing we will want to do is raise its stats. The interesting thing would be to raise all of them except the attack as high as possible. We can improve Sylveon by giving him 20 calcium, 2 to 3 genie feathers, carbohydrates and mint. When Sylveon’s stats are high we will have to give him a skill patch:

Maybe it’s the hidden ability “Fairy Skin”. This will cause normal movements to become type Combine, in addition to increasing its power. When we have this done, we will have to use sweets and candies to raise Sylveon to level 100.

After that, we will have to take it to Hyper Training and Raise all the Pokémon’s statistics except attack.

The next step would be to equip the Pokémon with an Amulet Coin. After that we will need the ability “Loudmouth“, which will make us win practically all our battles and therefore our money.

The Great Academic Struggle tournament will allow us to obtain about 26k income for every battle we win, and Sylveon will do it practically automatically with all these improvements.