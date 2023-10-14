Indeedee is a Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple that is quite peculiar and has raised the interest of many trainers in the Game Freak game. This Pokémon 8th generation can be found in the game with both the new forms of Paldea and Noroteo. If you want to know all the details about how we can get Indeedee, this is the right article. We also recommend taking a look at our complete guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What is the location to get Indeedee in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Indeedee has two different forms in the game, depending on whether it is male or female. It is one of the few Pokémon that present these types of differences in traits regarding their sex. Furthermore, we can locate it in both Paldea and Noroteo, and in both locations they have different shapes. Fortunately, Indeedee are found quite abundantly.

Paldea

It can be found in abundance in the Northern Province of Area 1 of the game. It is the only area where Indeedee can be found in the game in large numbers. We will have to go to the northeast of Paldea to find them and get one. We could also be able to distinguish the types of Indeedee at a glance. Males have horns that spiral upwards, while they have blue markings on the eyes and a more bluish tone throughout the body in general.

Females, on the other hand, have pink spots and their fur is whiter. Both males and females can be found with equal probability in Paldea.

Noroteo

Indeedee is a Pokémon that has arrived with the DLC “The Turquoise Mask”, and we can find both forms (male and female). It is located in the northern area of ​​Noroteo, specifically in the Pristine Fields and also at the eastern end of the Wasteland Elysium. If we capture a male we can have 10 more points in attack and speed, while females have a greater amount of health and defense. So you will have to know which one to capture depending on what you are looking for in the equipment.