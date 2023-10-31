Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is full of challenges that will surely demand the best of ourselves. That is why, in the Game Freak and Nintendo game, we will have to know how to take advantage of all our potential as trainers to face the feared 7-Star TeraRaids. Some challenges that will show us who is the best of all in Paldea and beyond. For this Teraraid, we will have to face Hisui’s Typhlosion, a very interesting and versatile Pokémon that will not make things easy for us.

In this article as a guide we will review what can await us in this confrontation. Typhlosion of Hisui It is a Fire/Ghost type Pokémon. A strategy based on the “anti-fire” scheme will be of vital importance to deal with this Pokémon and emerge from the encounter unscathed.

Hisui’s Typhlosion Moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The set and set of movements that we will find from Typhlosion is very versatile and can get us into real trouble. That is why knowing their abilities is of utmost necessity to be able to adapt to the combat that awaits us. The pity is that at present, we do not know what his exact set of movements will be. But the vast majority will be based on fire-type attacks, so we will have to compose our team with options that can cope with them. Fire type Pokémon.

Furthermore, if we form our team with type Pokémon Earth, Water, Rock, Ghost and Sinisterwe can deal a double damage bonus.

The best Pokémon for confrontation

Since at the moment we do not know what the exact move set of the Pokémon, we can only recommend you as we have done in the previous section, some Pokémon of these typeswith movements like:

Some Pokémon that have this move to absorb all fire damage are: Houndoom, Coalossal, y Arcanine de Hisui. Likewise, Pokémon that are water and rock types are also very versatile in combat against Hisui’s Typhlosion, so it is always a good idea to have one in our squad.

Release date of Hisui’s Typhlosion Terraincursion into Scarlet and Purple Pokémon

This very special Teraraid in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will take place on the days November 3 and 5, 2023. Likewise, of November 10 to 12 We will once again have a new opportunity to face this incredible challenge. As a Pokémon Scarlet and Purple trainer, do you feel prepared for this challenge that’s up there with the best?