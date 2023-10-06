Pokémon Scarlet and Purple brings us content practically continuously. Although sometimes it is not to the liking of the fans, many times we can find that the updates (mostly Teraraids of 7 new stars), give more than one headache to the trainers. From Ruetir.com we have proposed to help you to make these challenges as bearable as possible. Are you ready to learn how to overcome the Theraincursion of 7 stars by Decidueye?

Hisui’s Decidueye Raids Start Date

The start date of the Theraincursion of Decidueye of Hisui is scheduled for this month of October:

Specifically, the opening day is today, October 6, 2023.

The first part of the event goes from the day October 6 to October 8.

Its second part goes from October 13-15, 2023.

When the event ends, the only way we will have to acquire this Pokémon It will be through an exchange or by importing one that we already have in Pokémon HOME. So if you are interested in getting one of these, the ideal would be to take advantage of the event days while you can.

These are Hisui’s Decidueye moves

This Pokémon has a very interesting set of moves. Being type Plant/Fight, this Pokémon will be mainly weak to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves and attacks. Despite having a very good defensive strength and being an exceptional physical attack, we have to take note of the movements of Hisui’s Decidueye so as not to get any bad surprises:

Hisui’s Decidueye will have more than 4 moves in Pokémon GO, although we still don’t know which ones you will have in the Teraincursionthese are the ones he has had in other titles:

Triple Arrow Sharp Blade Synthesis Pecking Tackle Snarl Back and forth Leaf Rain Foliage Corpulence Low Blow Sharp Blade Feather Dance Bold Bird Peck Fel Shadow

What Pokémon can serve against Hisui’s Decidueye?

The information about this Teraraid is currently limited, but taking into account the conditions and movements that Hisui’s Decidueye can use against us, the ideal would be to have several Pokémon in mind, both offensive and defensive tanks, to be able to endure and defeat this Teraincursion of 7 stars in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Plus, with the release of the Turquoise Mask DLC, we can adapt to a whole new world of possibilities.

These are the Pokémon we recommend them use against Hisui’s Decidueye in this 7-star Teraincursion:

Ogerpon Flaming Heart: This is one of the new Pokémon that we can get after the arrival of the new Scarlet and Purple DLC. It is a Pokémon that has great adaptability and will deal with Decidueye effectively. For many it is the most powerful in the entire game right now. Additionally, this variant of Ogerpon is a Grass/Fire type, so we can defend ourselves while effectively attacking Decidueye.

Ferromoth: This Pokémon is one of the most special that we can get, its Fire/Poison combination can make it very resistant against Decidueye’s Grass type.

Armarouge: If we want to focus more on defense, then this tank is essential to face Decidueye. If we are playing the Scarlet version of the game we will need it even more. It has a base defense of 125 against special attacks, so it will be able to defend itself very well against Decidueye’s blows.