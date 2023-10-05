Pokémon Scarlet and Purple relatively recently received their Turquoise Mask DLC. This would be the first part of the “Area Zero” DLC. New Pokémon such as Ogerpon, Munkidori and others made an appearance, turning the DLC of the Game Freak game into something new, although criticized for its performance and price. Additionally, this DLC added a minigame called The Ogre Oustin, a secondary mission of the region, full of mysteries. Noroteo folklore is related to legends like this.

However, some players are having the misfortune of experiencing serious glitches and errors in the game that make their progress impossible. Everything happened from title update 2.0.1, which causes it to crash in some areas. Game Freak has offered us guidelines to solve this chaos until the arrival of a soon update.

A bug discovered during a Raid battle that has not gone unnoticed

It’s no secret that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has introduced some bugs since it came out, but the new update has added another one that can block your game in a very serious way. A user shared the situation through networks indicating that:

In SV 2.0.1, the game can crash when battling the Paradise Protection Protocol. How to replicate:

• Have Koraidon (S) or Miraidon (V) registered to the Pokédex

• Hover over slot 4, 5, or 6 Having a party of 1-3 works, as does pressing up to reach the legendary slot. pic.twitter.com/xAdemaWAFn — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) October 1, 2023

How to fix or prevent this bug

At the moment the community and Game Freak are aware of this problem and are working on it. fix it as soon as possible. These are the guidelines we can follow to prevent the same thing from happening to us:

Enter Battle with a team of 3 Pokémon. We will have to go up instead of down in order to reach the legendary position. The error may be related to group formation restrictions. There is no date on Game Freak’s part to solve this problem.

