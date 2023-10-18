In Pokémon Scarlet and Purple we can level up naturally if we stick to the story and the confrontations we find in the world. However, it never hurts to discover some ways to gain experience early to level up as quickly as possible. That is why in this article we will tell you how we can increase our level quickly in the Game Freak game. We also recommend that you take an exclusive look at our complete guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. That being said, let’s get started…

How to level up your Pokémon fast

Surely you have ever gotten stuck in a fight with a gym leader. This may be because you do not have enough level and power to deal with it.. There are several different methods to accumulate that much-needed experience to level up quickly. Participating in Teraincursiones for example will give us a lot of experience. As well as using objects and elements like the Lucky Egg. Below we leave you a list of the possible choices that you can resort to:

Use candies to increase Experience

The easiest way to level up a Pokémon is by giving it a Rare Candy. We recommend using them when our Pokémon are already at a very high level. and it is more difficult for them to level up because they need more experience to do so. EXP candies are the best known and come in different sizes, determined by the type of Pokémon we want to improve.

For example, if we use an XL candy on a Pokémon that has a reduced level, we will be able to raise many extra levels at once. We can also find them inside Pokeballs and as a reward when completing battles and confrontations in Teraraids.

Participate in Terraincursions of Scarlet and Purple Pokémon

Teraraids are a great way to level up your Pokémon. We will obtain very useful rewards in general, which in many cases will help us increase EXP significantly. We can find these Teraraids by looking for colored star icons with elemental symbols on the Paldea map. The more you participate in, the more rewards you will get, and it is the 6 and 7 star raids that usually give the most bonuses and useful items, as well as EXP required to level up.

Eliminate Chansey

One of the Pokémon that gives us the most experience in Scarlet and Purple is Chansey. That is why this Pokémon, which appears quite frequently in the Northern Province (Area 3), can be our greatest ally when it comes to getting that long-awaited EXP that all trainers need. Also, if you want to encounter more of these interesting Pokémon, you can eat a ham sandwich to increase these encounters exponentially.

Fight against other trainers

A quite important point and one that will test our skills. We can play battles against other Pokémon trainers that we find throughout Paldea. These trainers drop more experience than any wild Pokémon that we can find exploring. That is why this can be a good option if we want to get EXP easily.

Battle in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Academic Battle Tournament

Once you complete the main story that is told to us in Scarlet and Purple, we will be able to play much of the “Endgame” content, so it is very possible that you have focused on fighting trainers throughout Paldea and hunting dangerous Pokémon. One of the best ways to get even more experience is fight and win the Great Academic Struggle Tournament. This challenge pits you against four top-tier opponents for big rewards and you can participate as many times as you want, which is a real treat.

While this might be one of the most time-consuming methods, It’s a guaranteed way to take on high-level opponents. and gain a good amount of EXP for both the high and low level Pokémon on your team. Are you just going to let it go?