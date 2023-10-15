As the months go by, players continue to analyze each part of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple pixel by pixel, and to this day they continue to discover things, sometimes positive and sometimes negative.

On this occasion, a Reddit thread talks about how Pokémon subtly change their appearance when their HP is low. It’s something no one has seen before:

TIL Pokémon Can Get Dirty At Low HP

byu/Speeder96 inPokemonScarletViolet

As you can see, although it is very subtle, the Pokémon in question have a dirty appearance once their HP has decreased.. It is normal to overlook this because it is simply a kind of shadow that appears on Pokémon that have low health.

But not only that, once you heal your Pokémon with a potion or by going to the Pokémon Center that dark texture disappears., even if you use the wash function during a Pokemon picnic. Isn’t it amazing?

Users have joined the comments stating that they had not realized, some have even gone to test it themselves in their game. It is true that they are interesting details of the game, but it is not something that excites players. In fact, most agree that it would have been better if the game had been released without technical problems in exchange for not having these details.

We remind you that you can visit our game guide.