Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is the latest official Nintendo title for Nintendo Switch referring to the universe of Pokémon. And of course, a franchise that has so many millions of fans around the world has garnered an incredible community, despite the fact that Game Freak’s latest game has had somewhat bittersweet reviews to date. However, that does not take away the merit of having added great Pokémon, of having taught us a new generation and, in the process, teach us how to catch Shiny in a totally new way.

In this article as a guide we will teach you some basic guidelines and others a bit more complex to maximize our ability to catch and hunt Shiny. Are you prepared?

Chance of catching a Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Before entering directly into the bulk of what it means to try to catch a Shiny in the best possible way currently in the title, it is necessary to know what the basic probabilities are that we can encounter a Shiny in the Game Freak game. That is why meeting a Shiny has a probability 1/4096. This probability is taken as a base for all Pokémon, and can be increased by taking certain objects such as sandwiches.

Likewise, in massive outbreaks that appear on the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple map, we will also see our chances of seeing a Shiny increase. If we implement most of the bonuses and consumables that we have in the game, we can reduce the rate of appearance of a Shiny in a 1/512.

Can we find Shiny Pokémon without having to resort to any prior process?

This is a question that you have probably asked yourself if you have come this far, and the reality is that you have. You can encounter Shiny/Variocolor forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple without having used any technique or carried out any of the steps that we will explain below. However, you must know the following sections:

The chance of a Shiny appearing in the game is very low if We are guided by the base probability of 1/4096.

Unlike what happens in other Pokémon games, the appearance of a Shiny Pokémon It will not be announced with any sound.

We will have to maintain a good view and exploration if we want to realize that a Shiny has appearedsince in some Pokémon there are barely any differences.

Get the amulet that is key in the game to capture Shiny

This is a fairly important step, and one of the main ones you should follow. There is an amulet in the game that will allow us to obtain the entire Pokédex, and that will increase our probability of obtaining special Shiny encounters in different areas of Paldea and various regions of the game. The amulet in question is:

To obtain the famous Iris Amulet, the first thing we have to do is have previously been able to complete the entire Paldea Pokédex. Total 400 Pokémon Only ones must have been possessed and captured in Paldea to be able to get this amulet. Once we have all the Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex registered, we will talk to the Professor Jacq in the Biology Laboratory of the Naranja Academy in the Ciudad Meseta region.

Once this is done, He will give us the amulet.

Some methods to catch Shiny currently

One of the best-known methods in the title is that of Masuda. In Pokémon Scarlet and Purple We can breed various types of Pokémon with a Shiny variation different depending on the strategy we follow when carrying out breeding. With the ninth generation, Pokémon breeding works a little differently, as it is not linked to the famous Pokémon nurseries. Nowadays, we have to turn to eggs and their care.

We will be able to obtain some of these breeding eggs in Picnis when two compatible Pokémon species are crossed. If Ditto is one of the parents, or if the two Pokémon belong to the same egg group, we can get more. In addition, taking sandwiches that increase the reproduction rate when we are on Picnic will allow us to obtain a higher bonus rate in breeding.

Jam sandwich: This would be the ideal object for this purpose.

Massive Outbreaks

Finally we arrive at the famous Mass Outbreaks, where immense concentrations of a specific Pokémon They gather to appear on a specific terrain on the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple map. When we are in these concentrations, it is normal and logical that more Shiny appear than they would appear in a normal environment. These massive outbreaks will appear randomly around the map, so locations cannot be permanently secured.

Outbreaks will be marked on the map by a flashing image. And that image will refer to the Pokémon in question that will be the massive outbreak. If, on the other hand, the Pokémon from which a Mass Outbreak has appeared is not discovered, will appear with a flashing question mark on the map.

The more Pokémon we eliminate in these outbreaks, the closer they will be our chances of getting a Shiny spawn in the area.