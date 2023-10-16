Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that more content has already been officially offered on the way, in the form of Terraincursiones.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, the next Teraraids event has now been confirmed, focused on Blissey. These are the details for Scarlet and Purple:

It’s a return of Blissey’s Teraraids that increase Teraliths and Experience Candy. The event lasts from 00:00 UTC on October 20, 2023 until 23:59 UTC on October 22, 2023. We’ll stay tuned for more details: while Therefore, we remind you of its first celebration and its guide

