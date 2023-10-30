We already have a new event! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that more available content has already been officially offered, in the form of Terraincursiones.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it has now been confirmed that the next Teraincursions event has already been announced, focused on Blissey. These are the details for Scarlet and Purple:

It’s a battle against Typhlosion of Hisui in Tera 7-star raids Can only be captured once per save file Will take place from 00:00 UTC on November 3 to 23:59 UTC on November 5 and again from November 10 to 12

