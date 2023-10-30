Pokémon Scarlet and Purple kick off a new Tera Raid event this weekend, featuring Hisui’s beloved Typhlosion.

The final evolution of Cyndaquil in Pokémon Legends: Arceus It will be available in Black Crystal Raids for two consecutive weekends, with special Teratype and several special moves that will give you a lot of headaches. Do you want to prepare for the occasion? In that case, here we tell you everything that is currently known about the Teraraid of Typhlosion of Hisuimainly their dates and Teratypehere we tell you.

Date and first details of the Teraincursion or Tera Raid of Typhlosion of Hisui – Scarlet and Purple Pokémon

There is much to confirm, but Game Greak has already announced the date and the Teratipo de Typhlosion de Hisui in their Tera Raid of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. As usual, the Pokémon will be available on two different weekends.

Raid Dates

There will be of raid tandas on different dates to be able capture Hisui’s Typhlosion on Paldea:

First round – From November 3 to 5, 2023.

Segunda signs – From November 10 to 12, 2023.

Characteristics of Hisui’s Typhlosion from Tera Raid

There are still many details to be confirmed, but we know both the types As the Teratipo de Typhlosion de Hisui in his 7-star Tera Raid:

Types – Fire and Ghost.

Teratype – Fuego.

To learn more, we recommend you visit our Hisui’s Typhlosion Tera Raid guide in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, available as more details emerge. We will update with her when The Pokémon Company details more about this event and we will tell you how to defeat this Pokémon in its Level 7 Raid.

