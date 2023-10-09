One of the Scarlet and Purple Pokémon aims to receive a new evolution, as has been discovered when equipping it with one of the most important items in the franchise.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple continues its course in the ninth generation of the franchise developed by Game Freak, especially after the premiere of The Turquoise Mask, the first of the DLCs for the Nintendo Switch deliveries. Still The Indigo Disc is still to come, which will be the one that closes this stage of the franchise when its launch occurs in winter. Later, it will be time to discover the 2024 project that should be ready for its arrival on Nintendo Switch 2. Now A new evolution may have been discovered for one of the known Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

We talk about Applinthe original Pokémon from the Galar region, which has received a new evolution in The Turquoise Mask, Dipplin. Through this Pokémon and one of the most important objects in the entire franchise, the evolutionary mineral. The effects of this item have been found to work with Dipplin, increasing defense and special defense by 50%. This would mean that would have an additional evolutionso it could be introduced through the DLC of The Indigo Disc.

I do wonder if the inclusion of Dipplin being able to use Eviolite was an intentional tease or an oversight. If the latter, I wonder if it will be addressed in the patch due this week. I personally doubt it. Definitely an interesting thing though. pic.twitter.com/v2TdAVwT1S — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) October 8, 2023

Therefore, this would fit with the leaks that have been emerging during these last months, so this new evolutionary line of Applin would have three different forms.

New Pokémon Scarlet and Purple update includes game-breaking bug

One of the big problems with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has been one of the errors that have been introduced in its latest update that literally breaks the game. As shown in a video in which You can see this crash when facing Miraidon or Koraidon in the final moments of the narrative line of the games. As shown by this user, the game completely crashes when you hover over any of the last three Pokémon on your team in battle, preventing you from continuing the battle and forcing you to restart.

In SV 2.0.1, the game can crash when battling the Paradise Protection Protocol. How to replicate:

• Have Koraidon (S) or Miraidon (V) registered to the Pokédex

• Hover over slot 4, 5, or 6 Having a party of 1-3 works, as does pressing up to reach the legendary slot. pic.twitter.com/xAdemaWAFn — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) October 1, 2023

At the moment no type of solution has been offered by Game Freak, although It is most likely that in the next patch that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple receive this will be corrected. Until that happens, we recommend taking appropriate measures to avoid this, such as having only three Pokémon on your team or not making any changes to the battle.

