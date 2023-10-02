Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet recently received the first part of the DLC, the Treasure of Area Zero Part I: The Turquoise Mask and the Tera Raids of Falenaferrea and Alirasenti. Via the official X page of @SerebiiNetthe arrival of another Tera Raid for the ninth generation titles has been announced: this time the Pokemon present in the Raids will be Hisuian Decidueye. The event takes place from 6 to 8 October and from 13 to 15 October. Decidueye will have the Tera Type Grass and will be a 7 star Raid.

In the Turquoise Mask, the already varied experience of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be further enriched with a study trip to Verdegiada, where it will be possible to explore the rich local history by participating in an orientation test that will allow you to reconstruct one of the oldest tales handed down in the splendid mountain location. Among the many new features of this downloadable content, it will be possible to meet new friends and Pokémon like heroes Okidogi, Munkidori, Fezandipiti and the legendary Ogerpon. Below is an overview of the two titles via the official website:

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series. You will be able to enjoy the cornerstones of the series (meeting Pokémon, teaming up or battling with them, training them and trading them) while immersing yourself in a new and exciting type of adventure. In this new adventure, there are two different Professors; what you encounter will depend on which version of the game you choose. You will meet two different Professors (depending on the game version chosen) and Nemi, your new friend.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet they are available on Nintendo Switch.