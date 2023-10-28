New heroes will arrive in Pokémon Horizons, the new animated series in the saga. Now we can see the spectacular beginning.

The Pokémon Horizons anime series has taken a bold step by saying goodbye to its iconic characters Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, to welcome a new generation of heroes: Liko and Roy. With their respective creatures, they are opening new horizons in this wonderful Pokémon world and that is why the series will surprise.

In Pokémon Horizons, Liko and Roy not only seek to become the strongest trainers, but they find themselves involved in an exciting mystery involving powerful artifacts. Liko wears a mysterious necklace, while Roy wields a very special Pokeball. The Explorers, as they are known, are becoming a serious threat, unlike the classic Team Rocket.

Here we leave you the intro.

New Pokemon Horizons Opening “Hello” by Yama x Botchiboromaru#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/YX7vIaOOkH — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) October 27, 2023

A new opening, titled Hello and performed by Yama x Botchiboromaru, has been revealed online. This intro accompanies the next story arc, titled The Shining of Terapagos, in reference to the creature that resides in Liko’s pendant. Everything indicates that Liko and Roy will continue to be fundamental characters in the series for a long time.

The Pokémon Company describes the plot of the new series as a journey in which the protagonists meet various characters, including the Rising Volt Tacklers group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu. This group travels through the Pokémon world in an airship and features characters like Orla, who enjoys mechanics and electricity, and his partner Metagross.

Pokémon Horizons

With these new elements, Pokémon Horizons is presented as a series that continues to innovate and is sure to keep fans excited. What do you think of the new opening? Do you think Liko and Roy live up to Ash Ketchum’s legacy? Leave us your comments!

