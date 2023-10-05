After some rumors and leaks, we now receive official news about the upcoming Pokemon Funko figures. According to what was shared, fans can now reserve them, although a price has not yet been specified.

These are figures of various Pokémon that join the collection. The Funko Pop! Wave 13 is available for pre-order and includes Umbreon, Aipom, and Sobble. These are the standard releases of Funko Pop! vinyl, and each is priced at just $13.

This trio of Funko Pops! measures 4 inches tall and is expected to ship on December 11, 2023. You can make your purchase through physical or online retailers.

What do you think?

Fuente.