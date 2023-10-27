Pokémon Red has been the testing ground for Artificial Intelligence for a couple of months, and the truth is that the result is being at least interesting to analyze. A few days ago we informed you that this same AI was unable to overcome the second Pokémon gym in the Nintendo game. All these details have made us pay more and more attention to the learning process that Whidden’s AI has followed, a process that is worth analyzing in the following article. Can you come with us?

The origins

Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and what a few years ago was seen as something extremely rare and complex, today is seen as the perfect seed that could power an unparalleled discovery. And Artificial Intelligence comes into this area of ​​technology and the field of research. A tool that It should serve to be able to obtain greater benefit from the tasks that humans already performand in no case as a substitute factor, and even less for quality jobs and jobs.

The topic we bring you today comes from content creator Peter Whidden, who decided to share his journey in a project that would allow an Artificial Intelligence to learn and play by itself through a process of trial and error. So much so, that even today there is still progress regarding

Significant changes to the Pokémon Red AI

At the moment this process has been documented in a single video published two weeks ago, although we know that the AI ​​is trained to learn to reach the end of the game, recognizing errors and trying to correct them so as not to repeat them. It is not an easy process, and it requires a lot of training to achieve perfection. In fact, the AI ​​has spent a total of almost 50,000 hours trying to learn how to beat the second gym from Pokémon Red.

To accelerate the learning process, a total of two accelerated hours of sessions were generated for the AI, with about 40 games that occurred at the same time simultaneously. In fact, the AI ​​learned that it made some mistakes when trying to enter a Pokémon center. Upon entering, he sold all his Pokémon, so as time went by, he avoided entering these buildings so as not to repeat the sales process and be left without equipment.

“AI has had great success using only primary movements and He has learned to trust exclusively in them.”

The Achilles heel of Pokémon Red AI

Well, if you have found your “Achilles heel” in that gym, you have not done so in the model of recognizing and adapting to past events. For example, the Artificial Intelligence was originally trained to start playing after receiving the Pokémon Squirtle and delivered the mail to Professor Oak.

The AI ​​never traveled backwards until this imposition was made on it, allowing it to continue learning correctly. Until he came across the second Pokémon Red gym, which for the moment has been the weak point for Artificial IntelligenceWell, no matter how much the hours pass

The future of this model

Without a doubt, Artificial Intelligence is here to stay, and it is up to us to give it a use that allows us to take the correct road in the field of progress and research. An AI will not progress without the initial help of the human factor, in fact the entire process that the AI ​​is following Pokémon Red AI, has been regulated to a greater or lesser extent by Peter Whidden himself. However, this current situation will surely be repeated by other people in other games or areas.

The future of this model has remained to remain rooted in society, and although has generated some controversy, we must be able to see the positive side and adapt to new times. Do you think this AI will be able to overcome all the learning challenges it encounters in Pokémon Red?

