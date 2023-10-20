Pokémon Red and Blue hides an incredible mystery. The Pokémon universe is full of anecdotes, mysteries and curiosities everywhere. The talent that Nintendo has had for decades to have created a universe so rich in possibilities and capabilities is something truly memorable.

If we go back several decades in the past, we will realize that Pokémon Red and Blue has had mysteries and nods to many other games, stories and much more. In fact, a secret in the game has meant that almost 3 decades later, fans continue to be surprised.

A ridiculous trick for the first generation Pokemon.

Even if you don’t have a Silph Scope, you can see the ghost’s true identity by checking the Pokemon’s strength and returning to the battle screen. pic.twitter.com/AnAVoRmekc — RozeDepami (@RozeDepami1085) October 17, 2023

The trick in question was so little known, that it has remained a secret for decades, until it was shared on networks and ended up going viral. A trick that might seem insignificant hides a great treasure. And even If we do not have a “Silph Visor” in Red and Blue, we will be able to see the true identity of the ghost in this part of the game.

A video is worth a thousand words, so don’t forget to review what was shared through “X”. Did you know about this peculiar secret long before it ends up going viral on social networks? If so, feel free to comment below how you had Red and Blue and what you liked about the Nintendo game.

