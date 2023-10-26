This Pokémon Quiz will test your most hidden knowledge of the universe created by Nintendo. This questionnaire it will be practically impossible for you to complete perfectly, since it asks us to know the name of more than 1000 Pokémon that exist today.

And among all the generations of Pokémon that currently exist (and those yet to come)we have more than 1000 creatures to name and identify. If you think you can pass this test, we invite you to try it first-hand:

The Pokémon Company offers us this for the first time test to find out, (whether you are a fan from the beginning or current), you know enough about the Pokémon universea world that continues to grow and expand and that seems to have no limits.

After almost 4 decades of building a franchise, and 9 generations who have already laid the foundations of what is one of the most beloved and well-known game sagas of all time, we are faced with the definitive test.

Try it and recommend it to all those who are fans of Pokémon, They will end up thanking you as soon as they themselves immerse themselves in this definitive test.