The Pokémon Company is known for how secretive and few liberties it takes when connecting with fans through memes or popular culture. However, in recent times they have changed a bit and become more lax in this regard. In fact, the company just promoted Pokémon TCG with a great movie parody.

The company responsible for the franchise surprised this weekend after sharing a video in which marionettes of Marshtomp, Quagsire and Slowpoke are seen showing off their Pokémon TCG cards in the purest style of American Psycho, a 2000 film starring Christian bale.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

How did Pokémon parody American Psycho?

In case you don’t know what the movie is about or you don’t know the meme, we explain the video to you, but keep in mind that the joke could be diluted a little. The Pokémon video parodies the scene from the movie in the sense that each card that the characters present are of better quality and make the card that they started to boast about pale; in this case, Marshtomp.

However, unlike the cards from the American Psycho movie where you can barely identify the minutiae that make them stand out, the quality of the Pokémon cards is much more noticeable, which can be noticed in Larry’s reverse holo card and the Ultra rare, with expanded art and relief.

This is how Marshtomp parodied Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) from American Psycho

The Pokémon Company’s video is not only a parody, but it also takes the opportunity to promote Larry’s cards that will appear in the next expansion Scarlet and Purple—Paradoxical Gap, which will go on sale next November 3 and will mark the debut of Pokémon Paradox as a game mechanic.

With this parody, The Pokémon Company won in every way, as it promoted its next product while leaving fans happy, who have already played the video on TikTok almost half a million times.

In case you missed it: Will there be no more Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch?

What did you think of the Pokémon parody? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to the Pokémon TCG by visiting this page.

Related video: Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News