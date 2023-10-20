We once again receive some curious fan-arts related to Pokémon. They star two Pokémon belonging to the same generation, after reviewing all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Sableye is a Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon introduced in the 3rd generation.. You know, it does not have any type of common evolution but it does have a Mega Evolution feature. In this case, Reddit user OzoneFruit hhas shown what a spectacular different form than the usual one could look like inspired by a paradox form, the new variants of the past or future introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

In addition, another paradox form of Lanturn, the 2nd generation Water and Electric type Pokémon, is also included in the post. It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms have fallen in love, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In this way, in the image you can see awesome looking Lanturn and Sableye based on some kind of robot in Lanturn’s case and a menacing dinosaur-like creature in Sableye’s case .

That’s right, without a doubt the final result you have obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I made a Past Paradox Sableye and Future Paradox Lanturn!

byu/OzoneFruit inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

