After receiving the first content from Paldea, it seems that this app already has new content on the way! One more day we bring you a small compilation of more news that this mobile application has confirmed today. These are the things that are being prepared today for Pokémon Masters EX!

Pokémon Masters EX

In this case, we have been able to learn that the next event has already been announced, where there will be a musical battle and the pairs formed by Hiedra & Toxtricity, Nerio & Toxtricity and Olano & Turtonator will be introduced into the game. It starts on October 31 and this is the published trailer:

