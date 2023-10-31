We have already shared several shapes shown by Pokémon fans on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Kyogre, Groudon and Rayquaza. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

You already know that Groudon and Kyogre are the legendary protagonists of the 3rd generation titles, Ruby and Sapphire. On the other hand, Rayquaza completes this trio by being the protagonist of Pokémon Emerald and intermediary for both. As they are legendary, they do not have any evolution, but they do have primal forms and Mega Evolution in the case of Rayquaza. In this case, Reddit user banzailang hhas shown what spectacular spaceships inspired by these 3 well-known Pokémon could look like, having created them in Starfield.

It is not the first time that figures or fan-arts of this style and inspired by unusual shapes are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic and truly original result in this case. In the image you can see the spaceships in question. Some fans have commented on the post praising the result that has been obtained.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

The Hoenn Legendary Pokemon Trio as ships

byu/banzailang inStarfield

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

