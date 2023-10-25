Earlier this week, a teaser was shared about an announcement that was related to Detective Pikachu. Now, it has just been confirmed that it is a new short film that you have to see.

Pikachu and Tim encounter a new mystery

If you were one of the players who believed that the teaser was about a DLC for Detective Pikachu Returns or information about a new movie in the saga, we are sorry to tell you that that was not the case.

However, those responsible for Pokémon want you to enjoy an interesting short film that presents one more adventure of the friendly Pokémon and its faithful human companion, Tim.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, the short film shows Pikachu when he tries to enjoy and record his morning routine. However, he runs into a big problem: the flan that Tim kept in the refrigerator disappeared.

Because of this, he is presented with a huge mystery and only someone like him will be able to solve it to get to the truth of what happened. It is worth mentioning that the video is dubbed into Latin Spanish, so The Pokémon Company continues to show more and more interest among fans in our territory.

We remind you that while news about the Detective Pikachu 2 movie arrives, you can try Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo Switch.

What did you think of the Pokémon short? Tell us in the comments.

