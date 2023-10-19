Detective Pikachu: The Return holds its own in Japan and once again leads weekly sales with Pikmin 4 aiming high and the dominance of Nintendo Switch always present.

For the second consecutive week, Detective Pikachu: The Return It is ranked as the best-selling game in Japan after Famitsu’s report (via Gematsu). The spin off of the saga reaches 100,000 copies in Japanese lands.

Behind Detective Pikachu The Return is Pikmin 4, one of the best releases of the year in Japan, which threatens to reach one million units sold. Although, despite the rivalry, what does not change is Nintendo Switch.

The hybrid console continues to be the best-selling by far. Nintendo Switch (adding the three models) widely doubles the figure obtained by PS5, which achieves the silver medal for another week. We leave you the top best-selling games and consoles.

Japan’s best-selling games this week

Detective Pikachu: El Regreso (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 16.248 (101.887) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 14,114 (912,398) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 13.443 (43.710) Rear Sekai (Bushiroad Games, 10/12/23) – 6.464 (Nuevo lanzamiento) Pokemon Escarlata / Pokemon Púrpura (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6.381 (5.157.822) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6.253 (5.514.955) Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,898 (3.286.698) River City: Rival Showdown (Arc System Works, 10/12/23) – 5.722 (Nuevo) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.566 (5.304.914) EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 4.557 (27.046)

The best-selling consoles in Japan this week

Switch OLED Model – 34,471 (5,832,653) PlayStation 5 – 18,565 (3,920,351) Switch – 5,170 (19,571,417) Switch Lite – 4,828 (5,522,561) PlayStation 4 – 2,054 (7,900,950) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,144 (588,041) Xbox Series X – 609 (224,410) Xbox Series S – 477 (289,738) New 2DS LL – 85 (1,192,508)

Have you tried Detective Pikachu The Return? The game is a much more humble release than releases like Pokémon Scarlet or Purple, but it proposes a different adventure that is especially attractive for the little ones in the house and that had been brewing slowly for a long time. This is how we have valued it in our most recent analysis:

If you like strong challenges, surely this Detective Pikachu The Return is not for you, but if you have kids at home or are looking to immerse yourself in the Pokémon world without further complications, this game will please you like a good cup of coffee.