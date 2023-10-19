Today more news related to Pokémon Unite has been offered. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, the list of improved and worse Pokémon with the latest update has been published. Is patch 1.12.1.4 and this is what has affected:

Improvement a Mew, Decidueye, Snorlax, Blaziken y Absol

Gets worse to Mewtwo Y, Lapras, Urshifu, Leafeon and Blissey

We also remind you of its contents in Pokémon Unite:

Battle Map: Halloween at Mare Stadium will be unlocked again on 10/19/2023! Halloween Event: During the event, you will be able to complete Halloween quests and challenges to collect Halloween Coins and exchange them for rewards from the Halloween Capsule Dispenser. Participate in the event to redeem for rewards! Adjusted the display of HP gauges for wild Pokémon. Store Updates Event Updates Bug Fixes Text Corrections

You have the full Pokémon Unite patch notes on the official website.

Don’t hesitate to also review all the Unite Gift Codes (2023). What do you think? You can also take a look at our complete coverage of the game, including news and guides about it, with great detail about it.

