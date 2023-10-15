As you know, we have shared on the web several regional shapes designed by artists from Pokémon. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Lucario. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Lucario is a Steel and Fighting type mon introduced in the 4th generation.. Its evolution is Riolu, a well-known Pokémon that has the same combination of types except for the Steel type. In this case, Reddit user JJonnie hhas shown how a spectacular shape different from the usual one inspired by a different type could look like, in a similar way as happened with the regional shapes, the variants that are present in the different regions starting with Alola.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Lucario with a different appearance and concept and inspired by a kind of spirit that emerges from the body of Pokémon, with the Fire type in addition to the Fighting type.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I drew a fire type lucario

byu/JJonnie inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

