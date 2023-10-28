Episode 25 of Pokémon Horizons has left us with an incredible secret about the group of “The Explorers”, which They are the villains of this new anime adaptation of the Pokémon universe. An adaptation that stands as the successor after the adventures of Ash.

This group of Pokémon Horizons villains has finally had their origins explained, and the truth is that fans of the anime and the Pokémon franchise have been more than satisfied with the explanation. Finally many tests and clues They have been revealed to us, so let’s review them.

*You will have spoilers for the anime later*

The Pokémon Horizon Explorers have been behind Liko pendant, for many episodes. Pendant that later became Terapagos. Before Liko had this pendant, the Explorers tried to befriend Liko’s grandmother, whose name is Diana. She rejected them outright, despite having had a pleasant start when they met in Pokémon Horizons.

In episode 25 it is revealed that Diana is stunned to discover that those boys and girls you knew in the pastwere part of the Explorers, since long ago they were friends of the Ancients and Lucius, who is for many the best Pokémon trainer in history.

The Explorers began this way in Pokémon Horizons, being followers and allies of Lucius in the past. A detail that unites both their interest in Terapagos and the fact that they have gone unnoticed in the past. This revelation has given a quite important turn to the organization.

