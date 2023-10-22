The Pokémon Horizons anime has more and more unknowns that make many fans flood the networks with interesting questions.

On this occasion we will talk about the mysterious Pokémon that has only been seen in the series and that has been called: Terapagos. This revelation would confirm the theory of this Pokémon’s connection with the newest legendary in the series, although there is still much information left to know.

This Pokémon first appeared in the second episode of the anime, when Liko’s pendant transformed into Terapagos to protect her. But until episode number 23 nothing was heard again, it only appeared once more when the group encounters the Tree Titan Pokémon.

After they arrive at Liko’s grandmother’s castle, they show her this little guy and she claims that it is Terapagos.. However, Grandma notices that it is in a different form than she knows and confirms her connection to Lucius.. This shows some images from the past, where the grandmother is looking at a diary that belongs to Lucius and that she has an image of Terapagos that would directly link it with what was shown in the second part of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple DLC.

We are looking forward to learning more about it, since the anime could bring many answers about Terapagos and thus resolve unknowns about this Pokémon.