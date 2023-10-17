Pokémon Horizons has returned with new interesting information for fans. And it seems that we have succulent details about a new region that we will have the pleasure of seeing in the future. A paradisiacal location that will be the ultimate goal for all adventurers.

Fans detected that in the last episode there was a word different from the others “Rakua”. Expressed by an illusion of Lucius about the mysterious Pokémon Terapagos. All the mystery linked to this Pokémon was found along with an adventure journal that explained how It was the land of Rakua.

Which will be the next travel destination for our protagonists in Pokémon Horizons. If you want to know what What will the future of the series and the Pokémon universe hold for us?there is nothing better than taking a look at everything we will have pending in the coming days and weeks.

Also comment what your opinion is on everything related to this new Pokémon adventure and what we can see in this new land full of mysteries. Also don’t miss all our coverage of the Pokémon Horizons anime from recent months.

Via