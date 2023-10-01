McDonald’s new campaign also brings a simple but fun free Pokémon game for mobile phones. Ideal for the little ones!

This week, McDonald’s has opened the floodgates like never before with the new Pokémon Scarlet and Purple menu. In addition to including new gifts with cards from the new Pokémon TCG expansions, the restaurant chain wanted to go a little further. As? With a new free pokemon game for mobile courtesy of McDonald’s.

A very simple game, but ideal for the little ones to face boredom in the company of pocket monsters. Accessible through the QR codes that accompany the Happy Meal menus or Happy Meal, leads directly to a website where solve puzzles with some of the Pokémon that are in Scarlet and Purple. If you want, you can enter directly into the game by clicking here.

The game proposal is very simple. You have to choose one of the 15 Pokémon who star in the letters given as gifts in the new children’s menus and reconstruct their illustration by fitting the pieces that appear on the screen by dragging them with your finger. There are more than a dozen puzzles that children are sure to have a good time with.

Search other free Pokémon games for mobile more interesting? You can always take a look at Pokémon GO oa Pokémon Unite. On the other hand, remember that you can find a wide selection of Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch in which there is everything. Of course, very few of those present in the hybrid are free.

Fuente