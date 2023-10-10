Although Pokémon Gold and Silver hit the market almost 24 years ago, some mysteries about their development continue to be discovered. One of them has been denied.

Pokémon It is one of the most successful and longest-running franchises in all of history. At this moment, the ninth generation continues its course, after the premiere of The Turquoise Mask and waiting for the launch of The Indigo Disc, which could introduce a new evolution for an already known Pokémon. All this with the shadow of the 2024 project hovering over the environment, with its presumed premiere on Nintendo Switch 2. However, the classic titles continue to be in memory and hide secrets, as is the case of Pokémon Gold and Silver, which has denied one of its greatest legends.

During all these years it has been commented that the sadly deceased Satoru Iwata was responsible that the second generation of Pokémon was capable of including two regions: Johto and Kanto. However, it has recently been denied that the former Nintendo executive had anything to do with this process during the development of Pokémon Gold and Silver. Iwata’s work in this regard focused on provide an algorithm to improve performance of the new deliveries in relation to the first generation of pocket monsters that had been launched to date.

Thus, this new systemo It was initially intended to reduce the compression of the game and allow Kanto to be part of the adventure as has been said for all these years. Iwata’s algorithm was very useful for loading times will be reduced from Pokémon Gold and Silver.

The larger capacity cartridges were those that made possible the appearance of two regions

In this sense, the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming wanted to explore this legend around Pokémon Gold and Silver, determining that what made the appearance of Johto and Kanto as regions in Pokémon Gold and Silver possible was use 1 MB memory cartridges, double those used in the development of Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellowsomething that allowed a greater amount of content for the proposal, resulting in one of the most beloved generations in the entire history of Pokémon.

Therefore, the legend that Iwata was the main promoter of the use of two regions in Pokémon Gold and Silver is debunked. However, it is undeniable that his work achieved provide greater dynamism to the adventure and unthinkable fluidity in its loading and processing times.

