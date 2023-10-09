Los Stardust in Pokémon GO They have become one of the most valuable resources.

This is practically a second currency for many game mechanics. But there are also other features, such as Dark Raids, Regular Raids, Mega Raids, Egg Hatching, or even new Routes.

That being said, it is important to always look for as many Stardusts when possible, especially if these become easy to obtain.

Get a lot of Stardust in Pokémon GO

This October 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time) you will have an instant opportunity to get many Stardust in Pokémon GO.

The community is always on the lookout for ways to enhance everyone’s adventure. That is why he recently noted that the next Shroomish Featured Hour is of great interest to every player.

The reason is because Shroomish is known to reward us with many Stardust. However, you will want to consume a Star Piece for the event, as it will increase the amount received. You will be able to get 750 Stardust in Pokémon GO instead of 500 under normal circumstances.

It is not necessary to do the math to conclude that you will be receiving a large amount of Stardust. You can even boost your strategy by spending Incense, which will cause Pokémon to gather around you.

It is also important to have a large number of Poké Balls, as well as space in your inventory. If you are going to stop searching for this valuable resource, let it not be because you ran out of tools or space.

With some luck you can even get a Shiny variant, which would be the best case scenario. Regardless, you will have accumulated tons of Stardust to use on your adventures Pokémon GO.

Just make sure you’re prepared with a Star Piece and free to capture non-stop for 60 minutes. It is an opportunity that you should not miss.