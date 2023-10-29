The big month of Pokémon GO is undoubtedly October, since the best event of the year takes place in the game: Halloween.

During this month you can get Darkrai again in its various color version, although it is not easy at all. So that you do not have problems with your Darkrai raids, here is a guide to defeat him.

In fact, this user has shared on Reddit his frustration after losing his Darkrai various color after beating him in raid.

Shiny Darkrai glitched and ran away

byu/PrestyRS inpokemongo

After defeating a Pokémon in a raid there is a certain capture rate, but when you get the Pokémon in question to be a different color, in theory, The capture rate must be 100% capture chance. This is due to the low percentage of various color appearance rate.

But to make matters worse, as we have seen in this publication this user did not have that 100% capture ratio of his Darkrai various color. Even so, he decided to contact Niantic to try to solve his problem and Niantic’s response left him speechless: they claim that the raid was completed successfully and that there is no problem related to raids and therefore they cannot compensate him for this claim.

We don’t know anything else about it, but many users have joined the comments of the post expressing their anger at Niantic and sharing their own experiences.

Has this ever happened to you Ruetir.com?

