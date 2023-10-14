Pokémon GO is currently having one of its best stages in terms of content. Although it is true that the community currently has a somewhat bittersweet feeling, especially in terms of Niantic’s policies, it must be recognized that the title is in one of its most stellar moments in recent years. cwith the addition of new Pokémon, constant events, Routes and much more. And as for the MT Elite PVP moves, we also bring news. We will analyze them all in this article, so don’t miss any details:

What is MT Elite PVP in Pokémon GO

MT Elite PVP in Pokémon GO gives us the option to select the specific type of attack we want at any given time. They are mainly focused on PVP, and will allow us to save a lot of time and resources in battle. The second important benefit we have from them is that we can learn attacks that are currently no longer available, as well as inherit exclusive event moves like Community Day, which are usually very good and effective for each Pokémon.

This type of feature has now become something essential in Pokémon GO and coaches are making more and more use of it. Don’t lose attention to all the information we can give you in this regard.

How to get MT Elite PVP

The main way to obtain it is by reaching rank 19 in GO Combat League. Here we can get guaranteed rewards, as well as being able to find them in the Community Day event boxes. Elite PVP MTs are very difficult to find and stand out as one of the most vital and important resources in the game today. It will allow us to choose unique and loaded moves that would otherwise be impossible to obtain.

They may also be available through research missions, although the percentage of this happening is not very high.

These are some unique moves available for each Pokémon

Mewtwo – Onda Mental

Moltres – Air strike

Charizard – Fiery ring

Metagross – Meteor Fist

Groudon – Fire fist

Venusaur – Wild plant

Swampert – Hydro cannon

Ho-Oh – Holy fire

Registeel – Electro cannon

Walrein – Icicle

Gengar – Shadow Fist

Faster – Rockbreaker

Blaziken – Sharp Rock

Lickitung – Body blow