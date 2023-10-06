Pokémon GO has been bringing unique and legendary legendary Pokémon for years that will never be forgotten. The Niantic title that has become an international sensation and has remained at the top of the mobile charts over the years, has to its credit a wide range of Pokémon that we can find. In this article we will therefore review those Pokémon that have marked a before and after for their powerr, due to its way of attacking or effectiveness in defense and PvP combat. Are you ready for this, coach?

Is there a Pokémon that is the best?

This is a very question subjectivewhich requires a lot of thinking, and in the end very few of us would end up agreeing. Pokémon GO is a game that requires you to have many options available in your squad to approach combat in the best possible way. So really the best Pokémon you can have is the one that performs best under your command and depending on the type of battle you have to face. This article will be treated from a more general point, analyzing each Pokémon depending on its level/statistics/ability and its resistances and weaknesses.

The best Pokémon GO attackers currently

Mewtwo

This is one of the most mythical Pokémon that we can find. Mewtwo is one of the precursors, the starter Pokémon along with Mew. It is the essence purest of the Nintendo franchise, and has had several appearances in both anime and films such as Detective Pikachu. In Pokémon GO, this Pokémon is quite useful, and its great power makes it very versatile and therefore optimal to use mainly as offensive potential.

Fast movement: Psychocut; Confusion

Heavy movement: Mental Wave: Shadow Ball.

Mewtwo’s base stat is 300 attack, making it a pioneer in wreaking havoc on enemies.

Lucario

Lucario is one of the most mythical Pokémon in the entire franchise, and also one of the most powerful. AND In fact, in Pokémon GO it has practically no rival, thanks to its devastating offensive power and its rapid adaptability to different combat situations.

Fast movement: Counterattack

Heavy movement: Aural sphere

Lucario has initial statistics that may make you distrustful at first, having 144 defense and 172 resistance. It is a steel type, so it has additional resistances, something that other Pokémon of its type (fighting) do not have.

Rayquaza

Rayquaza is another mythical Pokémon with which We have to count yes or yes if we look for a large amount of attack in our team. A real danger for rivals due to his tremendous attacks and quick effectiveness. What makes it stand out in Pokémon GO is:

Fast movement: Dragon Tail

Cargo movement: Anger

Pokémon dragons are usually very powerful, but Rayquaza takes the cake. Their movements rarely meet the necessary resistance, and its dual Flying/Dragon type make it a fearsome adversary. Additionally, other key moves like Hurricane can position you very high in combat.

Other very good Pokémon offensively a Pokemon GO son:

Garchomp Machamp Reshiram Kyogre Kartana

The best Pokémon to form a defensive wall and endure each battle

Blissey

It is not by far the most visually impressive Pokémon. In fact, it can even be funny and curious to observe its enormous egg that it carries on the front. Blissey is the perfect Pokémon that carries out the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover.” And so much so that you don’t have to do it:

Fast movement: It was Cabezazo

Heavy movement: Magic Glitter

Blissey is still the best option in Pokémon GO if we are simply looking for defense. Adapted to almost any type of combat. It has a total resistance of 496 points and a defense stat of 169. If you want to absorb hits with a shovel, this is the best Pokémon in the game.

Slaking

Fast movement: Yawn

Heavy movement: Carantoña

Slaking is a tough and durable Pokémon, and its docile appearance gives it an extremely confident look. It has the highest CP we found in the game (5010 CP). He is not as good in defense as others but he is one of the best overall options to form a good defensive team.

Metagross

Finally we come to Metagross, a most unusual Pokémon that has very high resistance and defense. It also has a fearsome appearance that can play in our favor in battle.

Fast movement: It was Cabezazo

Heavy movement: Meteor Fist

Being a steel/psychic type, this Pokémon is a great defender and you can find it in many Gyms as an undaunted guardian. Its attack movement and its great resistance to 10 different types give it unimaginable power.

Other Pokémon that can work very well on defending son:

Chansey

Snorlax

Dragonite

Gyarados

The Pokémon best suited to perform brilliantly in PvP

Below we will list the Pokémon that may be more profitable to use depending on the Pokémon league we are in. So take note, because the list is not going to be small:

Great League (1500 PC por Pokémon)

Walrein Stunfisk of Galar Altaria

Ultra League (2500 PC per Pokémon)

Registeel Trevenant (XL Version) Swampert

Master League (no restrictions or limits)

Dialga (XL version) Mewtwo (XL version) Melmetal (XL version)