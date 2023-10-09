Pokémon GO is in one of its best moments in recent years in terms of content. The Niantic title has given us news about the Routes, new events and much more. This month of October seems full of tasks and confrontations to comply with to get the most out of our gaming experience. From Ruetir.com we directly share with you the schedule to be followed by Niantic regarding the Dark Incursions this October 2023. We invite you to read this article if you are interested.

The Rising Shadows event

This Pokémon GO event is part of the schedule to follow this month of October. A month in which we will also see Dark Raids. Unlike other raids, what awaits us with this type of event will be the Dark version of the Pokémon captured by Team GO Rocket. To combat against this type of pokemon We will have to use Purified Gems, which will be extremely useful to us during the duration of this event.

In case you were wondering, these Purified Gems are obtained from crafting with Dark Shards. Which will be extremely useful so that we can combat the feared boss of these raids…

These are the bosses of the Pokémon GO Shadow Raids

Before getting into the matter, we must clarify that the three-star and one-star Shadow Raids will appear daily in the game. Raids that are marked as 5 stars They will only be available during weekends. So the feared Dark Moltres can only be glimpsed on Saturdays and Sundays in October 2023. That said, below we will give you a review of all the bosses that we will find in their dark version during this event:

5 star raids

Dark Moltres Dark Zapdos

3 star raids

1 star raids

Meowth

Machop

Wooper Pineco

How can we participate in this event

The easiest way to participate in a Dark Raid this month of October would be find a gym that has previously been invaded and conquered by Team GO Rocket. Which are, so to speak, the most common enemies that we will have to face throughout the game and in many events, like this one in particular.

Its operation is quite simple as well, since once the conquered gym is located, we will have to use Standard Raid Passes. Remember that they are not available remotely. If you want to get a Pass of this style, you will have to spin the photodisc you find in any gym. Or use the Premium Raid Pass available in the Pokémon GO store, which was recently involved in a great controversy due to the change in the price of Pokécoins.