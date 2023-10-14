Pokémon GO has several game modes, and above all, a wide variety of choices and Pokémon to make up our attack squad depending on the situation we face. Among all the modes we have in the Niantic title, the Great League PVP draws our attention. The Pokémon GO metagame is in continuous change and movement, so it is likely that this list will be updated. So if you want to take a look at the strongest and most useful Pokémon that we can find and enjoy in this modethis is the article you were looking for:

Machamp Shadow

This Pokémon is one of the most used to try to break the Meta of Pokémon GO. Trainers began to extend its use from February 2023 more or less, although it has always been considered a good asset to form a team. This Pokémon has a maximum CP of 3455, reaching record numbers throughout the game. It also has a very good distribution of statistics: 234 Attack; 159 Defense; 207 Stamina/Stamina.

It also has up to 2 fast steel and flying moves, as well as 1 elite fast fighting type move and 6 charged moves (steel, rock, fighting and normal).

Type: Fighting type.

Weaknesses: Fairy, Flying and Psychic.

Resistors: Insect, Sinister and Rock.

Pelipper

This Pokémon has a CP of 2404 and its statistics are as follows: 175 attack points, 174 defense and 155 resistance. Additionally, when used in wind and rain its statistics and performance increase. It is located in the Hoenn region and has a total of 6 movements. Mainly characterized by being water and flying.

Type: Water and flying.

Weaknesses: Electric and rock-type movements.

Resistors: Earth, insect, fight, fire, steel and water.

Mantine has a Maximum CP of 2382 points. It also has fairly distributed statistics: 148 attack points, 226 defense and 163 resistance. If we also use this Pokémon when we have stormy weather in our area, we will get juicy bonuses. It also has a total of 7 moves in its arsenal: 3 quick moves and 4 charged moves. The Pokémon is one of the most used currently.

Type: Water and flying.

Weaknesses: Electric and rock-type movements.

Resistors: Earth, insect, fight, fire, steel and water.

Scrafty

This Pokémon is one of the most curious that we can currently find. We are facing one of those that, upon level 50, can be very useful and indispensable in any team for PVP. It has a CP of 2581, its attack stat is 163; the defense is 222; the resistance is 163. His fast movements are mainly based on fighting, while his heavy ones vary between fairy and flying.

Type: Sinister and fighting.

Weaknesses: Fairy, Fighting and Flying.

Resistors: Sinister, Ghost, Psychic and Rock.

Trevenant

This Pokémon has a CP of 2893 points at level 50. This also means that your attack stat increased to 201; his defense is 154; and have 198 resistance points. It also presents a good variety of movements, both ghost and sinister, and other plant types that give it extra versatility. The maximum CP is 2893; 154 defense points; 198 stamina points. Trevenant is a safe addition to the team, being able to counter powerful enemy attacks.

Type: Ghost and plant type.

Weaknesses: Sinister, Fire, Flying, Ghost and Ice.

Resistors: Fighting, normal, electric, grass, land and water.

Cresselia

It currently has a CP of 3232, as well as a very balanced total stat distribution. It has a total of 152 attack points, 258 defense points and 260 stamina and resistance. It is one of the most resistant Pokémon of the moment and although its attack is not the best, its great capacity as a tank makes it very important for building a solid team. The performance it can present in battle is also very good, offering great versatility.

Type: Psychic.

Weaknesses: Bug, Sinister and Ghost.

Resistors: Fighting and psychic type movements.

Sableye

Sableye has both offensive and defensive qualities and is a very good resource to perform at the highest level in the PVP of Pokémon GO. It has a maximum CP of 1668 at level 50, as well as an attack of 141, a defense of 136 and resistance of 137 points. His fast and heavy movements make him a fearsome and very volatile rival in battle for enemies. In addition, it has a very good balance that makes it one of the easiest options to use in PVP.

Type: Sinister and Ghost.

Weaknesses: Fairy type.

Resistors: Normal, psychic, fighting and poison type.

Stunfisk of Disease

This Pokémon belongs to the Galar variant, in which from level 50 we can obtain a maximum CP of 2445 points. As well as an attack of 144; defense of 171: resistance of 240 points. This Pokémon’s movements are unpredictable and are based mainly on the steel and ground type. Also, if we want a Pokémon that serves us decently as a tank, we can use it without a problem.

Type: Earth and steel

Weaknesses: Fight, fire, earth and water.

Resistors: Poison, Electric, Rock, Insect, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic and Steel.

Poliwrath Shadow

This Pokémon recently became one of the most used in the PVP of Pokémon GO. And its wide repertoire of movements (more than 11 if we improve it to the maximum), makes Poliwrath Sombra one of the first options to resort to forming a squad to face other trainers. Its maximum CP is 2923, as well as 182 attack points: 184 defense and up to 207 resistance/stamina points.

Type: Water and Fight.

Weaknesses: Electric, fairy, flying, grass and psychic.

Resistors: Bug, Sinister, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel and Water.

Swampert

Swampert is the last Pokémon on this list that will serve to put the finishing touch to the article. It currently has a maximum CP of 3362 points at level 50, as well as 208 attack points, 175 defense points and 225 total resistance. It can also evolve into Marshtomp. In addition, this Pokémon is characterized by being of the ground and water type combined, generating an explosive combo that has delighted thousands of PVP players of the Niantic title.

Type: Water and earth

Weaknesses: Ice and water

Resistors: Ground, Bug, Electric, Fighting and Poison.

And that’s not all, since you can also use some very used Pokémon to stand up to PVP battles. Remember that in the end much of the responsibility for a victory or defeat falls on the Coach. That is why we also leave you some extra Pokémon so that you can decide from a greater range of possibilities in battle against other players. Remember that Pokémon GO is constantly changing, so it would be great to take future updates into account.

Gligar Gligar Sombra Registeel Steelix Dubwool