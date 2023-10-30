Pokémon GO once again gives us incredible moments these days. And as a coach, you will want to find out about the latest news about the game, while also trying to find out greater depth to the potential that each Pokémon presents the Niantic title. In the article that we bring you today as a guide, you will be able to learn more about Drapion and his best set of movements to achieve the best performance in battle. This will allow you to have better rewards in the long run. Will you join us on this tour?

Drapion in Pokémon GO and its best move set

Drapion is one of the Pokémon that has attracted the most attention these days in the game community. That is why it will be very useful for you to know the best list of moves that we can get for this Pokémon and be unstoppable on the battlefield. Below we leave you the list of skills for you to take a look at:

Fast movements

Bite Peck poison Harassment Ice fang

Charged Moves

Aqua Cola Retribution Sludge Bomb Crush Deadly Stinger

Is Drapion an interesting choice to form a team?

Drapion is a fairly versatile Pokémon, thanks to it we can achieve good performance in PvP and also in battles that do not require competing against other players. Drapion Sombra/Shadow Drapion is stronger than its normal version, and is often used more. Shadow Drapion currently occupies 113th place in the Pokémon GO Great League, and its normal version drops to 164th place. If you want to move up in the GO Battle League, it can be a very good option to consider.