Pokémon GO team play is the latest feature of the popular game Niantic for mobile devices.

Players have been complaining about recent Research tasks, as we receive details about the new Team GO Rocket expansion. And if you have already captured the Furfrou variants and learned another method to Hatch Eggs, you will surely want to participate in other greater challenges.

But so that no mission is too difficult, players will now be able to participate with friends and even receive bonuses and rewards for doing so. Here we will explain how.

How to create a group with Pokémon GO Team Play

If you are ready to go out and enjoy an adventure with your friends, you will surely want to use the function Pokémon GO team play.

This new feature will allow you to create a group of four trainers to participate together in the game’s missions. This will allow you to keep track of Pokémon caught, Throws made, and much more. You will also get bonuses in Raids if you participate together, among other benefits.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to create a group of trainers:

Open Pokémon GO and go to your trainer profile. Access the new tab called Team. Tap the “Create” option. Your group will be created automatically with a numerical code or QR code. Share your code with up to three nearby trainers. Tap the “Get Started” option and start having fun.

You will be able to share your progress in the game with your friends thanks to Pokémon GO Team Play. There will also be challenges that require you to participate in teams to accumulate more rewards.

How to join an already created group

Maybe one of your colleagues has already created a group with Pokémon GO Team Play. In that case, you’ll want to know how to connect quickly to start playing as a group.

The good news is that joining an already created group is even easier. The only requirement in this regard is have trainer level 15 or higher.

You will only have to follow the following steps:

Enter Pokémon GO and open your Trainer profile. Access the new Team tab. Select the “Join the team” option. Enter a numerical code or scan the QR code given to you by the group organizer. You will already be in the group, and all that remains is to wait for the organizer to start the Team Game.

And this is everything you need to know to start using Pokémon GO team play.