The players of Pokémon GO You will enjoy Halloween better than ever, because in no other year have we had as many monsters as now in the PokéDex.

Niantic’s game continues to receive gift codes, while players criticize an Investigation task. However, there are many interesting events such as the new Team GO Rocket invasion and the Day of the Dead event. The best thing is that now you can play them all as a group.

But when it comes to Halloween, there are other activities that you can take advantage of that are not included in the event.

Get this evolution thanks to an event Pokémon GO

The community of Pokémon GO has discovered that the Halloween event will serve a purpose that may go unnoticed.

For those who are not familiar, October 19th began a new Halloween holiday. Basically we have new content specialized in the most sinister and dark Pokémon that exist.

But what interests us most is that the appearance rate of Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon during Halloween was adjusted. And some players found that this can help you get a difficult evolution in Pokémon GO.

This is Pangoro, the evolution of Pancham. This adorable Pokémon is not difficult to capture, but it has some particular requirements to evolve. Specifically you will need the following:

50 Pancham Candies Capture 32 Dark-type Pokémon with Pancham as your Partner.

Players were quick to point out that now is the ideal time to take Pancham as a partner. You will fulfill the second requirement quickly, and with some luck you will be able to get the Candies you need.

Pancham itself is a Fighting type, but Pangoro is a Fighting and Dark type. For this reason it makes a lot of sense that Pokémon GO help you get it during Halloween. Remember that you will have until November 31 before the Day of the Dead celebration begins.