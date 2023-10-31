Many Shiny versions for Pokémon have not yet landed in Pokémon GO, even though the Niantic title has lots of content and incredible versions of various Pokémon. However, the Pokémon from the Sinnoh region still do not have their respective Shiny versions in the game, something that has worried many players of the mobile title of the moment. In this article we will address this issue directly, which many coaches describe as “traffic.”

The beginning of concern among some members of the Pokémon GO community

Those concerns were originally shared via Reddit, as is often the case with these types of issues. It originated in a post from October 23, 2023in which players reported that Shiny Pokémon from Sinnoh were not yet included in the next Pokémon GO event, which could lead to future problems in the title with its incorporation. Neither Arceus, Manaphy, Shayimin and Phione had a Shiny or base version present at the event.

This can lead to some problems and complaints from the community regarding the event. Pokémon GO Tour.

Huge shiny logjam ahead?

byu/KevinSmithCLE inTheSilphRoad

Will the normal and Shiny versions of the Pokémon in question be released at the same time?

This is a question that the community has been asking itself as the days go by. Although it is true that for the At the moment we have no sign that this is going to change in the short termit is most likely that due to this unexpected absence for many, in the end both the Shiny types and the base Pokémon will end up arriving at the same time.

Users currently share this theory, although there is no official statement by Niantic to confirm that indeed, the Shiny versions of the Sinnoh Pokémon will be released at the same time as the base version. While it seems like a minor issue, it could clash with future events of the game.

We already know that a large part of the Pokémon GO fandom has this very present type of things. Don’t forget to comment on the original post itself about this situation, or from the comments on our website. We are always willing to listen to you, and if you consider that this “problem” is as serious as some consider it.