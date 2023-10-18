Pokémon GO players They are experiencing a bittersweet relationship with Niantic. And that is because the game is in one of its best moments in terms of events and content, but unfortunately some of the company’s policies they are not following a good path for a large part of the community. That is why some voices have been raised against the supposed art made by AI for Pokémon GO, the Master Ball investigation, and the topic that we will discuss next in this article:

Time-Limited Tasks

The crux of the matter in this topic lies in the infamous time-limited missions or tasks. Which we are seeing are becoming more and more abundant in the Niantic title. These tasks require players to play in a specific way and in a specific time. to overcome them. This is why it is very important to take a look at our article on FOMO and the negative effects it can have on players.

These types of missions have always been present, but right now They have a prominence and a much higher rate of appearance the one we saw before. We recommend taking a look at our article on all the currently active Pokémon GO codes.

What is the function of this type of tasks?

Time control research tasks have as their main reason for existence, the Prevent players from getting rewards in a matter of days. Making the task of achieving a final reward much more demanding and extended over time.

Obviously the criticism about this has not been long in coming, as it could have unwanted effects on players (waste of personal money, frustration, intolerance of failure, and abandoning the game), among many other reasons. Currently these types of tasks are related to Paldea’s Pokémon (Fuecoco, Sprigatito and Quaxly). They will be available until September 10. One of the tasks is to evolve any of these three Pokémon to their second form.

The “funny” and frustrating thing about this is that in a matter of days, these Pokémon They will no longer appear in the game. Which means that the most active players want to finish within the time limit, and there are others who stay outside the deadline, making the task much more difficult to complete in the future.

Conclusions

These types of situations are becoming more and more common in Pokémon GO. Where the community has shown its discomfort regarding this type of time-limited tasks, which create a sense of urgency in the player that can be dangerous and alter their daily life. It is because of that From Ruetir.com we recommend that you manage your time well of play and leisure. Combining it with your work and your social relationships has to be vital, and the most important thing.