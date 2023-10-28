Within Pokémon GO there are different tools and mechanics, among which incense, daily incense and bait modules stand out. The latter are the source of frustration for many players.

There are many Pokémon already in the game, so using these tools makes it easier to complete the Pokédex.. Above all, it is very useful to use the different types of bait modules when you are looking for Pokémon of a certain type, it makes the task much easier.

A user has shared on Reddit his doubts about bait modules, specifically rainy, magnetic, etc.

Does anyone else notice that themed lures (rainy, magnetic, etc.) don’t actually spawn many of the type they claim to attract?

byu/MonochromeCyanide inpokemongo

The question revolves around the fact that many users are noticing that bait modules of a certain type (not the normal one) do not actually generate too many Pokémon of the type in question.. He also adds that he does not see it logical that, if you put, for example, a rain bait, ghost Pokémon would also appear because it is the event. He claims that during the time of the bait module he only got 5 water types.

The comments have not been long in coming and other users are joining in, ensuring that bait modules of a certain type have barely been effective for some time now. In fact, more than 75% are not Pokémon of the type of bait used, which is quite frustrating.

It is something that Niantic should monitor and take action on the matter, because otherwise it is useless to use thematic bait modules if in the end it barely attracts Pokémon of the type you are looking for.

Right now Niantic has not commented on the matter, we will be attentive to any issues.

Here you can access the list of active codes.